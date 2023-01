Wayne Dunn of Wantage was elected president of the High Point Regional High School Board of Education at the annual reorganization meeting Jan. 3.

Gayle Tidona of Frankford was elected vice president of the board.

Tina Palecek and Elisabeth Schuman were sworn in to new terms on the board. The two Wantage residents along with Allison Orsi, also of Wantage, were unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.

Board members Joseph Conforth, Richard Klein and Orsi were absent from the meeting.