Earth Day 2025 events

Sussex County

• Earth Day Class by Sussex County Nature School at 10 a.m. Monday, April 21 at Lodestar Park, 443 Route 94, Newton. Cost is $15. For information, go online to scnatureschool.com/event-details-registration/earth-day

• Lake Mohawk’s annual Earth Day Celebration will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at the Lake Mohawk Country Club. It is organized by the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation. To volunteer, sign up online at signupgenius.com/go/10C0A45AEA62DA4FDC25-54206377-lmpf

• Spring Cleanup of Paulins Kill Watershed. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 26 near Plotts Road tunnel and Parsons Road, Hampton Township. Supplies provided. Parking is limited. For information, call Chris Dunbar at 908-798-0697.

• The Sussex County Association of Realtors Community Outreach Committee, in partnership with the SCMUA-Wallkill River Watershed Management Group, will host a community cleanup at Brookside Park in Sussex Borough from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 2. Rain date is May 9. Volunteers will be provided with safety vests, gloves and garbage pickers. To participate or for information, call Jeannette Burke at 973-670-1960.

• Earth Day Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at Sparta Middle School, 350 Main St. Organized by the Sparta Township Environmental Commission and the Sparta Middle School Environmental Club. Exhibitors from conservation organizations throughout North Jersey. Kids’ Corner with hands-on activities and crafts for children. The Van Kirk Museum also will be open to the public. Free event; please bring non-perishable items for the Sparta Community Food Pantry.

New Jersey

Earth Day event sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Protection. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at CRRNJ Terminal, Liberty State Park, Jersey City. Family-friendly event will take place rain or shine. Park cleanup, family activities and games, eco exhibitors, bird watching, giveaways, arts and crafts, and food trucks. For information, go online to dep.nj.gov/earthday

