Eclipse viewing today at refuge in Sussex

The Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge will set up five telescopes with solar filters to allow safe viewing of the partial solar eclipse Monday, April 8.

The event is from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The refuge is at 136 Owens Station Road in Sussex.

In Sussex County, 92 percent of the sun will be obscured. The shadow will start to show after 2 p.m. and will be at maximum at 3:25 p.m.

Residents are invited to bring a chair or blanket.

A limited supply of solar eclipse glasses will be available for a $2 donation each. Limit of one per family or couple.

For information, send email to wallkillfriends@gmail.com or leave a message at 973-702-7266 ext. 15.