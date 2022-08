Chantelle Grant and Shira Brown of the Eleventh Hour Animal Rescue presented an enlightening program on adoptable and feral cats at the Dorothy Henry Library on Tuesday, August 16.

Cats have been around humans for 10,000 years; however, according to Grant, they have only adapted to living in homes exclusively around the 1940s with the invention of the litter box. Both women agreed that, attitude-wise, there are three types of cats today: the domesticated house cat, stray cats, and feral cats. The house cat is considered a very important part of the family. The stray is not owned by anyone but is open to contact with people. The feral cat lives in cat colonies, has no socialization, and is frightened of humans.

Eleventh Hour Rescue is a fostering-based program where strays, adult surrenders and kittens experience home life in preparation for adoption, and finally their forever home.

“The cats are vetted, vaccinated, micro-chipped and neutered,” said Grant. “Spit shined and made ready for adoption.”

Not forgetting feral cats, Brown explained the program at Eleventh Hour called TNR (Trap, neuter and release/return). Ferals are humanely trapped, neutered and returned back to their cat colony to help control the feral population. These cats are also ear-tipped, signifying they are neutered.

Eleventh Hour Rescue is a non-profit that is dedicated to the caring of and adopting of both cats and dogs. For further information on adopting a pet, low-cost spay and neuter programs, TNR, trap cage loans or to donate, call 973-970-0371 or email RockawayMallEHR@gmail.com.