Enrollment open for New Jersey Youth Corps program

Enrollment is underway for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency. The 16-week program launches in March and is designed for young adults who have not completed high school.

Participants will have the opportunity to improve literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, gain on-the-job work experience and transition into a career, college or the military. As part of the program, participants may earn three college credits in optics technology and/or automotive technology through Sussex County Community College.

Graduates are eligible to receive up to $5,000 toward future tuition or equipment expenses for education and training.

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a series of open houses for interested participants to learn more about the program and complete an application. Open houses will be held Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, 22 and 29 and Feb. 5 and 12, and Fridays at noon on Jan. 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13.

Project Self-Sufficiency is also offering a $100 gift card to individuals who refer a young adult, ages 16 to 25, to the New Jersey Youth Corps program. To qualify, the referred individual must enroll, complete the two-week orientation and be formally inducted into the program.

Eligible participants must be Sussex or Warren County residents ages 16 to 25 who have not completed high school. The program includes academic instruction, assessments and testing, employability skills training, life skills workshops, community service projects, field trips and counseling services. Participants prepare for the high school equivalency examination and may receive a weekly stipend based on full-week attendance. Free transportation is provided.