EPIC art exhibit opens tonight

The opening of the EPIC (Building an Antiracist World through Education, Participation, Intention & Courage) Art Gallery will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at the Sussex Borough Community & Cultural Center, 37 Main St.

Light refreshments will be served by Goode & Sweet Charcuterie.

The program aims to empower BIPOC youth and community allies to confront racism head-on through education, dialogue and artistic expression.

The EPIC art exhibition will travel to schools, organizations and faith-based congregations throughout Sussex County, engaging students, teachers, staff and community members in the anti-racist movement.

EPIC, which is run by Norwescap, was made possible by a grant from the MLK Foundation via the New Jersey Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.