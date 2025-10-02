Fall festivals and Halloween happenings

New York

Ongoing events

Legoland Brick-or-Treat: Family friendly Halloween celebration with daily shows, themed LEGO builds, character meet-and-greets, trick-or-treating starting at 2 p.m., and hotel Monster Party Nights with crafts, scavenger hunts and dance parties. Through Nov. 2. 1 Legoland Blvd., Goshen, 845-410-0290.

Wagon Wheel Farm Fall Festival: Seasonal festival with hayrides, pumpkin picking, inflatable rides, food, animals and tractor rides. Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 4-5 and 11-13. 363 Sarah Wells Trail, Goshen.

Grape Stomp: Family friendly grape-stomping competition returns with music and more. Teams of two compete to stomp the most juice in three minutes, with winners receiving prizes. Entry is free; names are drawn at random for participation. Food and drinks available for purchase from 1839 Restaurant and Bar. Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 4-5 and 11-12. Brotherhood Winery, 100 Brotherhood Plaza Drive, Washingtonville.

New York Renaissance Faire: Step back into the 16th century with live entertainment, costumed performers, food and artisan vendors in a bustling shire setting. 10 a.m. Oct. 4-5. 600 Route 17A, Tuxedo Park.

Sugar Loaf Fall Festival: Annual artisan festival featuring unique crafts, vendors, live music, food trucks, beer garden, wine tastings, witches parade and family activities, including face painting, petting zoo, bounce houses and kids zone. Dog-friendly. Held rain or shine. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 11–12. 1382 Kings Highway, Sugar Loaf.

Oktoberfest at Drowned Lands Brewery: Two-day celebration with German-style craft brews, stein specials, hearty food including brats and pretzels, music and keg toss competition. Festive attire encouraged. Starting at noon Oct. 11-12. 251 State School Road, Warwick.

Field of Friends Fall Festival Series: Multi-day fall festival featuring hayrides to the pumpkin patch, three-acre corn maze, food and drink vendors, and family activities. Live music includes Country Comfort Band from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and Chris Raabe from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 18. Hillbilly Parade from 4 to 7 p.m. Admission is free for adults, $15 for children (younger than 2 admitted for free), or $30 per carload (up to six people), including all activities. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18. Echo Fields, 197 Pine Hill Road, Westtown.

Chianti Cow’s 17th annual Oktoberfest: Music, food, beverages and family activities at the backyard bar and pavilion. Oct. 11-12. 1483 U.S. Highway 6, Port Jervis (Greenville), 845-856-7740.

LightClub Shoppe of Horrors: LightClub Curiosity Shoppe transforms into an immersive haunted house with interactive scares, sinister shopkeepers and theatrical thrills. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25. 40 Main St., Warwick.

Pumpkin Harvest Weekends: Featuring food, drinks, animals, farm fun, and pumpkin picking. Tickets available through their website. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends of October 11-13 and 18,19. Wright Family Farm, 329 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Oktoberfest at New Street Lounge: Beer, Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst and giveaways. Guests wearing lederhosen receive a prize, and a pint purchase includes a souvenir stein. $10 special for a Sam Adams Octoberfest and pretzel. 2 p.m. 14 New St., Goshen.

Farmhouse Fest: Featuring food, drinks, animals, farm fun, and live music from Moonshine Creek. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wright Family Farm, 329 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY

Sunday, Oct. 5

35th annual Warwick Applefest: More than 200 craft vendors, dozens of food vendors, nonprofit exhibitors, live music and entertainment, children’s carnival, farmers market, village shopping and an apple pie baking contest. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking available outside the village with shuttles to/from the festival. Held throughout the village of Warwick along South Street, Main Street, Railroad Avenue and Stanley Deming Park.

Friday, Oct. 10

Wine & Spirits Ghost Tour: Wine tasting and ghost stories set in a 160-year-old farmhouse, featuring “soul-mmelier” Rob Lipkin and storyteller Carl Heitmuller. Ages 21 and older. Admission is $75 for members and $90 for nonmembers. Pre-registration required at hhnaturecenter.org or 845-534-5506. 7-9 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Campus, Cornwall.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Hudson Valley Farm & Flea: Curated marketplace with more than 50 vendors celebrating women artisans, makers, bakers, chefs, designers and farmers. Handmade goods, artisanal foods and fresh produce. Admission is $5; children younger than 12 admitted for free. 11 a.m. Museum Village, Monroe.

Illuminate Goshen Fall Festival: Community festival with pumpkin carving and painting, face painting, a chili cook-off, live music, local artists, craft vendors and food from the Central Orange County Italian American Association. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain date Oct. 12). Village Green, Goshen.

Pumpkin Palooza: Home cooks compete in a pumpkin-themed recipe contest, with tasters sampling dishes and voting for the people’s choice award. Celebrity judges also will crown a “Gourd Guru.” Open to all ages, the event features festive pumpkin creations, light refreshments and prizes. Proceeds benefit the Fresh Food for All program, supporting local food banks. Contestant registration is open until Oct. 11; space is limited. Noon. All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, Goshen.

Fall Harvest Festival: Hayrides, pumpkin patch, s’mores and seasonal activities. Noon. Riverside Park, Port Jervis.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Second Annual Fall Fest at Mount Peter: Food, drinks, activities, giveaways, bounce house, pumpkin painting, live music and sky rides ($15 for ages 5 and older, $10 for younger than 5, free for season-pass holders). 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 51 Old Mt. Peter Road, Warwick.

Grateful Oktoberfest at Blue Arrow Farm: Themed food, beer, vendors, farm activities, bounce houses, face painting and train rides. Live music by Grateful Dead tribute band Touch of Grey and Felix and the Cats. 2 to 6 p.m. 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island.

Monday, Oct. 13

Pumpkinfest: Bouncy houses, pumpkin painting, face painting, food trucks, games, giant seesaw, climbing nets, slides and more. Admission is $10 per child. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pine Island Park, Kay Road, Pine Island, 845-576-1101.

Friday, Oct. 17

‘Winter of the Witch’ screening: Screening of 1969 children’s film, based on “Old Black Witch” by Harry and Wende Devlin. Filmed in Goshen, the movie was distributed nationally in schools and retains a nostalgic following. Free admission, refreshments and costumes encouraged. 6:30 p.m. Pomares Community Meeting Room, Goshen Public Library and Historical Society, 203 Main St., Goshen, 845-294-6606.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Greenwood Lake Halloween Festival: Community celebration with trick-or-treating, costume contest and parade, food and games, and the Terror Trail haunted walk with both “not scary” and “very scary” options for $10 a person. 3 to 10 p.m. Winstanley Park, Windermere Avenue.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Village of Montgomery Fall Fest: Family festival with music, food trucks, hayrides, vendors, games and a Touch-a-Truck hosted by the Police Benevolent Association. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 36 Bridge St., Montgomery.

Port Jervis Halloween Parade: The City of Port Jervis hosts its 76th annual Halloween parade with costumes, candy and more. Lineup begins on Hammond Street in front of City Hall. Parade steps off at 4 p.m. and ends at Farnum Park. Rain date is Oct. 26.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Craft Fair: More than 25 vendors showcasing handmade items, a bake table, refreshments and themed basket raffles to benefit local student scholarships. 9 a.m. Highland Mills Senior Center/Library complex, 16 County Route 105, 845-928-9007.

New Jersey

Ongoing events

Great Pumpkin Festival: More than 35 activities including hayrides to the pumpkin patch, corn maze, pig races, dog shows, farm animals, pedal cars, carnival rides, gem mining, wine tasting, food vendors and cider donuts. Trick-or-Treat Trail held Oct. 26 and 28 for children to collect candy along 10 stops. Costume contest for ages 12 and younger Oct. 26, with registration at noon and prizes for first, second and third place and best overall. Heaven Hill Farm, 451 Route 94, Vernon, 973-764-5144.

Sussex County Food Truck & Music Oktoberfeast: 20 gourmet food trucks, adult beverage garden, vendor shopping, children’s activities and live bands. Admission is $5 and free for children younger than 10. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Annual Harvest Festival and BBQ: Brisket, pulled pork, burgers, hot dogs, hayrides, corn maze, pumpkin patch, apples, baked goods, ice cream, vendors and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 11-12. Rain date Oct. 18-19. Green Valley Farms, 997 Route 23, Wantage, 973-875-5213.

15th annual Sussex County Heritage Weekend: Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council hosts event with historic sites, museums, cultural organizations and landmarks open to the public. Tours, exhibits and special programs celebrating the region’s history. Oct. 11-12 in various towns. Details and maps of featured locations online at scahc.com/HeritageWeekend

Historical Haunt Candlelight Tour: Presented by West Milford Players in association with Long Pond Iron Works. Oct. 17-18 at 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt. More family-friendly experience at 7 p.m., tickets $15. More jumps, screams and scares in tours between 8:30 and 11 p.m.; tickets $20. Must be purchased in advance at westmilfordplayers.org

8th annual Sterling Hell Haunted Mine: Oct. 24-25 at Sterling Hill Mining Museum, 30 Plant St., Ogdensburg. Tours are 30-40 minutes. Less scary tours from 5 to 5:50 p.m. More scary tours from 6 to 10:10 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for children age 12 and younger. Buy them online at ticketleap.events/tickets/sterlinghell/sterling-hell-haunted-mine-2025 Proceeds go to Ogdensburg School eighth-grade class trip to Boston and Wallkill Valley Regional High School theatre arts program.

Skylands Jack-O’-Lantern Experience: Skylands Stadium transforms with more than 6,000 jack-o’-lanterns for 45-minute walk-through display and fall festival with food, entertainment and seasonal activities. Children under 36 inches are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 94 Championship Place, Augusta. Details online at skylandsstadium.com/jackolantern

Mountain Creek Fall Fest Weekends: Third annual festival with bounce houses, hay maze, pumpkin patch, lawn games and daily guided hikes with the purchase of a Sky Ride ticket. Also live music, food and drinks. Weekends through Nov. 2. 200 Route 94, Vernon.

Saturday, Oct. 4

12th annual Fall Vendor & Crafter Show: Indoor crafter and vendor fair presented by Wallkill Valley Regional High School Music Department, with more than 50 local vendors. Free admission. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallkill Valley Regional High School, 10 Grumm Road, Hamburg, 973-827-4100.

Sunday, Oct. 5

Pig Roast and Community Harvest Day: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Fairview Lake YMCA Camps, 1035 Fairview Lake Road, Newton. Old-fashioned BBQ and activities for all ages, including archery, axe throwing, climbing, target games, hikes and candle-making. Cost is $21 for those age 15 and older and $11 for those ages 5-14. Children age 4 and younger are admitted for free.

Thursday, Oct. 9:

Third annual Fall Frolic in the Park: 5 to 7 p.m. under the pavilion on the Green at Sussex County Community College. Games, crafts, pumpkin painting, dancing, food and vendors. Free admission. Organized by Norwescap. For information, call 973-343-3461 or send email to Kylee Orr-Weiss at orrweissk@norwescap.org

Friday, Oct. 10

Haunted Ghost Walks: Presented by Sparta Recreation and Sparta High School Drama Department. Recommended for children in grade six and older who enjoy a spooky scare. Participants should bring a flashlight and wear bug spray. Registration required; limited to Sparta residents. Call 973-729-2383 to reserve a time slot. 7 p.m. White Lake Fields.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Haunted Hawk Hustle 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run: Halloween-themed run with swag bags for first 200 registrants and shirts for the first 250. Early registration discounts available. 9 a.m. Hampton Pit, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

19th annual Stillwater Fall Festival: Parade, pie-eating contest, hayrides, craft vendors, games, food, music and pumpkin picking. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Parade lineup at 10:30 a.m. by Gristmill.

Sparta Trunk or Treat: Halloween event for children age 10 and younger with decorated trunks, candy and prizes for best decorations. Families asked to bring bag of candy to share. 2 to 3:30 p.m. White Lake Fields.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Newton Fall Festival and Car Show: Annual festival with vendors, live music, food and car show. Free admission and parking. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Municipal Lot #4, Trinity St.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Harvest, Honey & Garlic Festival: Annual celebration of agritourism featuring farmers market, honey products, garlic specialties, local artisans, crafters, educational displays and children’s activities, including hayrides and pumpkin painting. Free admission. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Family Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plant Church, 1693 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. Fall crafts, snacks, bounce house, face painting and information about resources.

Sussex Charter Trunk or Treat: Sussex Charter hosts its first Trunk or Treat, featuring decorated trunks, candy and family activities. 12:30 p.m. at Sussex County Technical School, McNeice Auditorium parking lot, 155 N. Church Road, Sparta. Trunk registration is $15; email pto@sussexcharter.org

Fourth annual Harvest Festival: Passaic County Sheriff’s Office hosts festival with food trucks, petting zoo, corn maze, pumpkin painting, hayrides and apple cider. Noon. Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road, West Milford.

Byram PTA Trunk or Treat: Byram PTA hosts event with candy, food, games, face painting, bouncy house, scarecrow decorating and more. Open to Byram residents only. Costumes encouraged. 4 to 7 p.m. Byram School parking lot.

Sunday, Oct. 19

Haunted Harvest Festival: Food trucks, vendors, beer garden, live music and family activities. Children’s costume parades at 1 and 3 p.m. and trick-or-treating with free bags for the first 200 children. Sponsored by Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council. Children under 36 inches free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Friday, Oct. 24

Trick or Trail: Vernon PAL hosts free event with trick-or-treating, vendors and family activities. 3 to 8 p.m. Maple Grange Park. For vendor information, email sdulmer@vernonpal.com

Saturday, Oct. 25

Newton Pride Monster Dash 5K and Fun Run: Certified 5K course through Newton, starting and ending at Newton High School. Costumes encouraged, with prizes for best costumes and top male and female finishers overall, plus awards in multiple age groups. 8:30 a.m. 44 Ryerson Ave. To register, go online to runsignup.com/Race/Info/NJ/Newton/NewtonPrideHalloween5KFunRun

Hardyston Township Haunted Halloween: Hardyston Recreation hosts activities, games and seasonal festivities. 1 to 3 p.m. Wheatsworth Field, 169 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg.

Franklin Borough Halloween Party: Borough Recreation Committee hosts annual Halloween celebration with pizza, games, and costume contest for children and adults. 5 p.m. Fireman’s Pavilion, 49 High St.

Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m. at Krapf School Bus Co., 195 Route 519, Wantage.

Sunday, Oct. 26

Ogdensburg Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat: Ogdensburg PTO’s annual event begins with parade at 1 p.m. from Ogdensburg School to the firehouse, followed by the Trunk or Treat. Trunk volunteers should set up at noon. Ogdensburg Firehouse, 30 Main St.

Thursday, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat: Decorated trunks, candy and prize baskets. Entry is $5 per family plus one bag of candy per child, donated to the New Hope Food Pantry. No scary costumes or decorations. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Betsy Ross Diner (back lot), 63 Limecrest Road, Andover.

Friday, Oct. 31

Branchville Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treating: Annual community event begins with trick-or-treating from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by parade at 6 p.m. Branchville Firehouse, 1990 Railroad Ave.

Newton Halloween Parade: Annual community parade sponsored by Newton Fire Department. 3:45 p.m. 169 Spring St.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Lunar Faire: Seasonal night market with artisans, vendors and Halloween-themed entertainment. Highlights include spellwork ceremonies, aerialists, fire performances, Haunted Barn, wrestling and costume contest. 3 to 10 p.m. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Boots, Bourbon and Barbecue: Fundraiser benefiting Sussex County Farm and Horse Show Association with barbecue by Green Valley Farms, live country music, line dancing, live auction and 50/50 raffle. Ages 21 and older. Tickets are $75. 5 p.m. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Pennsylvania

Ongoing events

Hawley Harvest Hoedown: Downtown Hawley Partnership presents fall festival with food trucks, craft vendors, activities and live entertainment. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Oct.4 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Oct. 5. Main Avenue.

Pocono Food Truck Festival: Food trucks, live music, crafters, children’s activities, and full bar for adults age 21 and older. Admission is $8. 11:30 a.m. Shawnee Mountain, 401 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg.

Halloween Candy Drive: Milford Borough is collecting candy and small trinkets to support nearly 2,000 trick-or-treaters. Donations may be dropped off 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 28. Milford Community House, 201 Broad St.

Great Pocono Pumpkin Festival: Live entertainment, classic fair food, carnival rides, themed hayrides and 3-D fun house. Daily through Oct. 26. General admission is $15; $7 for seniors age 65 and older; children younger than 2 admitted for free. Country Junction-World’s Largest General Store, Route 209, Forest Inn, Lehighton.

Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival: Scenic train rides, handmade crafts, food, live music, children’s activities, and seasonal specials from local shops and restaurants. Free admission; fees apply for some activities. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 4–19. 1 Susquehanna Square.

Family Camp Weekend: Pocono Environmental Education Center hosts a holiday weekend with nature hikes, crafts, live animal presentations, boating and campfire s’mores. Lodging packages include three nights and meals from Friday dinner through Monday lunch. Adult all-inclusive rate is $260; child, commuter and day rates available. Oct. 10-13. 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry, 570-828-2319.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Laurel Hill Burial Ground Walk: Guided by dramatic readers portraying historic figures, visitors will learn about Victorian funeral customs and the lives of Milford’s early residents. Includes refreshments and a walk through Laurel Hill Burial Ground. Rain or shine; wear sturdy shoes. Cost is $20 for members, $25 for general public, and $5 for students. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visitor Pavilion, Laurel Hill Burial Ground, Milford.

Oktoberfest: Beer, wine, food, live music, polka, contests and local vendors. Proceeds benefit Dingmans Volunteer Fire Department. Noon to 7 p.m. Log Tavern Brewing Co., Milford.

Pickle Me Poconos Festival: Street festival featuring pickles and pickle-themed food, drinks, vendors and activities. Free admission. Noon. Crystal Street, East Stroudsburg.

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Fall Career Fair: Local employers and job seekers connect at annual career fair. Business set-up 4-4:30 p.m.; career fair 4:30-6:30 p.m. Park Street Complex, Honesdale, 570-390-7613.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Toast to Milford: Local shops, eateries and businesses offer complimentary tastings, specials and activities throughout the day. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Milford.

PEEC Harvest Festival: Pocono Environmental Education Center hosts annual fall celebration with wagon rides, vendors, exhibits, live music, food, crafts and more. Admission is $5 per car. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Wayne County Art Alliance Halloween Bash: Dance party with costume contest, raffles, tarot readings, free popcorn and food for purchase. Costumes required. Ages 21 and older. BYOB. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door at waynecountyartsalliance.org 7-11 p.m. Cooperage Project, 1030 Main St., Honesdale.

Sunday, Oct. 19

Lake to Lake Trail Run, Woods Walk and Dog Wag: Twelfth annual fundraiser features 8K trail run, 5K woods walk and dog-friendly walk. Proceeds support environmental education and conservation. 9 a.m. Lacawac Sanctuary, Lake Ariel.

Spooky Social Soirée: Costumes, games, adult trick-or-treating, tarot readings and vendors. Noon-3 p.m. Best Western Hunt’s Landing, 120 Route 6, Matamoras.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Halloween Pooch Parade: Dog owners invited to dress up their pups for parade and costume contest with multiple prizes. Milford. Details online at milfordpa.us

Thursday, Oct. 30

Milford Masquerade: Costumes, cocktails and community at spirited fundraiser benefiting Ann Street Park. Presented by Milford Enhancement Committee. Ticket prices vary; go online to milfordenhancement.com for information. 7:30-10 p.m. Tom Quick Inn, 411 Broad St., Milford.