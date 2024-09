The Father John’s Animal House Silver Jubilee Celebration will be Saturday, Sept. 28 at Pope John XXIII Regional High School, 28 Andover Road, Sparta.

The dinner, catered by Mattar’s Bistro, will be served buffet-style. Also planned are tricky trays.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cost of $75 includes wine and beer.

Register online at fatherjohns.org/events/annual-dinner or at the shelter. No tickets sold at the door.