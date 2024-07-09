Fishing contest Saturday in Wantage

The 2024 fishing contest sponsored by Wantage Recreation will be Saturday, July 13 at the Lake Neepaulin beach.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the contest begins at 9 a.m. Final weigh-in is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for children age 10 and younger and those age 11 and older for the first fish caught, smallest fish, longest fish, largest fish caught on land and largest fish caught by a boater.

All participants must have a valid New Jersey fishing license.

The fishing is catch and release. Bring a bucket for your fish.