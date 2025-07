Wantage Township Recreation will hold its annual fishing contest Saturday, July 12 at the Lake Neepaulin Beach.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the contest at 9 a.m.

Weigh-in of fish will be at the recreation table on the beach.

Bring a bucket to hold your fish. All fish must be alive at weigh-in.

All fishing is catch and release.

A valid New Jersey fishing license is required for all participants older than 16.