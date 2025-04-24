Fishing contests this weekend

The 63rd annual Small Fry Trout Fishing Contest will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

Children age 13 and younger may enter for free.

Any bait may be used but no lures. Limit of three poles per child.

The contest is sponsored by Sussex County PBA Local 138 and the Police Athletic League with support from local police departments, including Hamburg, Newton, Stanhope, Sussex County Sheriff’s Officers and more.

A contest for those age 14 and older will be held from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 27.

Donations of $20 requested.

Fishing licenses are required, and lures are permitted.

A refreshment stand will be available.

For information, go online to pbaLocal138.org