Fishing Derby set for Sunday in Vernon

A Fishing Derby will be held Sunday, April 28 at the pond in front of the Vernon Fire Department on Route 515.

The free event is sponsored by Vernon PAL and the township.

The fishing contest for children in grades K-2 is from 9 to 10 a.m. with registration at 8:45 a.m.

The contest for children in grades 3-6 is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with registration at 10:15 a.m.

Adults must accompany their children. Bring your own equipment.

Only one trophy will be awarded. There will be awards for each age division.