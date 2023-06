The Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority will host the 10th annual American Flag Retirement Ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

The ceremony, at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta, will be based on the American Legion’s “Ceremony for the Disposal of Unserviceable Flags.”.

After the ceremony, the flags will be cremated in Abbey Glen’s incinerator, an environmentally sound method of combusting many flags without releasing harmful pollutants into the atmosphere.