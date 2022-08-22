Free car wash at Scotty’s Automotive to benefit local students this Friday

Scotty’s Automotive in Montague is offering free car washes all day this Friday, August 26, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Myself and my 11-year-old twins, plus some of my employees, will be washing as many cars as possible,” said Scotty’s Automotive owner Scot Boyce.

The local auto repair shop partnered with Escape PowerSports for this one-day fundraiser, which encourages locals to leave a donation in return for the free car wash. All funds raised will be used to purchase school supplies for Montague, NJ, students in need.