Free citizenship classes offered

Literacy New Jersey’s Sussex County office is offering free citizenship classes to anyone who would like assistance studying for the U.S. naturalization exam.

Classes will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Newton. They begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

The mini-course consists of 12 two-hour lessons as well as a weekly homework assignment.

The instruction will be in English. Students must be able to read, write and speak English.

The course focuses on the civics, history and vocabulary needed to pass the test and the interview.

To sign up, send email to Egriffiths@literacynj.org

Literacy New Jersey provides free instruction to adults who need help with reading, writing, math and speaking English.

Trained volunteer tutors work with adults in small groups to help them improve their language and literacy skills.