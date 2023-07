Blue North, led by Don Ventriglia, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

The band will play rock ‘n’ roll songs by Grand Funk, the Beatles, Eric Clapton, Patti Smith and Steely Dan at Maple Grange Park.

Bring chairs and blankets. The food truck Bearded Baby Que will have items for sale.

Music in the Park is presented by Vernon Recreation. Bands interested in playing future concerts may send email to mdowntain@vernontwp.com