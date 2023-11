The Wantage United Methodist Church is providing free Thanksgiving dinners to those who need them.

The meals may be picked up between 4 and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the church, 199 Libertyville Road. Or local delivery is possible.

Reservations are required, and there is a limit of six meals per family.

For reservations, call Melissa at 973-997-1822 and leave a message.

When picking up the meals Nov. 22, call 973-997-1822 to announce your arrival and they will be brought out to you.