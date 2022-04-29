Friends of High Point open little free library

The Friends of High Point State Park are happy to announce the opening of our Little Free Library at the visitor center in High Point State Park.

Many hands helped achieve this goal.

The Friends of HPSP, the superintendent & maintenance specialist of HPSP built and donated this Little Free Library so the visitors at the park can enjoy reading a book while relaxing at the lake, sitting on a park bench, or a though hiker on the Appalachian trail that might need a good book can read on their down time.

Rebecca Fitzgerald the parks superintendent had the perfect place for the little library and with the building expertise of Jason Jones the parks maintenance specialist the library was built. It was one of the first items on his agenda as Rob Oleksy was voted in as new President to the Friends of HPSP this year, and with the help of his wife and steward of The Little Library, April Oleksy, the books were collected and within weeks they achieved the unveiling of the little free library.

The Friends of High Point State Park proudly donated the monies needed to charter this Little Free Library, Charter #143599 and it is also officially listed on The Little Free Library map. Stop by and borrow a good book, we have a wide variety of books for all ages. Return & Read OR Share.

Reading is like dreaming with your eyes open, a book is a gift you can open again and again. Keep reading it’s one of the most marvelous adventures anyone can have. Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are. Visit www.friendsofhighpointstatepark.org or Friends of High Point State Park Facebook page to see the progress of our little library and to be updates on the parks events.