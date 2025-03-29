‘Frozen Jr.’ onstage this week

The musical “Frozen Jr.” will be presented at Sussex Middle School at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3 and Friday, April 4 and at 2 p.m. Saturday April 5.

Tickets are $14 and may be purchased online at our.show/n24r76qzxb or via the Sussex Middle School website at swregional.org

The show tells of two young princesses who spend their time building snowmen and having fun in their Arendelle castle. When Elsa’s power to freeze things accidentally causes harm to her sister, Anna, she becomes fearful of her power.

This fear forces Elsa to isolate herself, leaving Anna feeling alone and confused. After Elsa becomes Queen, the two sisters reconnect but Anna’s desire to marry and Elsa’s refusal of a marriage blessing ignites a storm, causing Elsa to flee the kingdom.

The show features the Oscar-winning song, “Let it Go.”

The cast features students in grades 5-8, including Mariana Segura as Anna, Lillian Aragona as Elsa, Michael Conover as Kristoff, Daniel Chiriboga as Hans, Trevor Bernice as Oaken, Alana Rohel as Young Anna, Aerabella Coursen-Budd as Young Elsa, Lea Gunther as Pabbie, Zoey Cosh as Bulda, Trevor Werman as Wesleton, Ethan Wagner as King Agnarr, Amaleigh Walsh as Queen Iduna, Audrey Osborne as Middle Anna, Lucy Osborne as Middle Elsa, Hannah Gigantino as the Bishop.

It is directed by teachers Kerri Freda and Eileen Potts.