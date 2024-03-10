‘Frozen Jr.’ onstage this week at Glen Meadow

Glen Meadow Middle School will present the musical “Frozen Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16.

The show is a tale of love and acceptance based on the 2018 Broadway show. The music and lyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez with a book by Jennifer Lee.

It includes all of the hit songs from the animated film.

Tickets are $10 for adults and students age 7 and older and $5 for children age 6 and younger. They will be available at the door.

Glen Meadow is at 7 Sammis Road, Vernon.