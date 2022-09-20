Fund Racing Alliance to host Branchville 5K

The Fund Racing Alliance, a 501c3 non-profit, is hosting The Branchville 5k on Sunday, September 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Selective Insurance. Participants can register online via the events page at thefundracingalliance.org.

The Branchville 5K will benefit Family Promise Sussex County, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides resources, referrals, linkages, and assistance to families experiencing homelessness to help them in obtaining or maintaining housing, especially vital following the COVID-19 crisis. All donations are tax deductible and go to fighting homelessness among families in Sussex County.

Registration for the event is $30. Prizes will be given to the highest “fund racer,” and to top finishers.

The Branchville 5K can be ran, walked or jogged; strollers and dogs are permitted. Once the racer is registered, a fundraising page will be created. There will be a post-race celebration at Third Base Pub in Branchville with live music from R.E.N.O. All runners are invited and will receive a free beer. Non-runners are welcome to join with a $5 donation.

“We are proud and excited to announce our live 5K, which will help Family Promise of Sussex County battle the homeless crisis in New Jersey, growing as a result of COVID-19,” said Ali Trovillion, executive director of The Fund Racing Alliance. “Helping the community while also promoting an active and healthy lifestyle is why this organization was founded, and we are thankful to be teaming up with Family Promise to accomplish this goal.”

Founded in 2020, The Fund Racing Alliance was established to help impoverished communities affect by the COVID-19 crisis. They partner with charities and other organizations that provide services to the people who need them.