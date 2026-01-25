Home
News
Local News
Garden State Comic Fest comes to Augusta
Augusta. Comics, artists, toys and cosplay were on display on Saturday at Garden State Comic Fest at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. The event was limited to Saturday only due to Sunday’s winter storm.
maria kovic
Sussex County
/
| 25 Jan 2026 | 03:16
Teryn Hardy of Sussex and Leah Bischooff of Branchville cosplay as characters from "Cult of the Lamb."
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Keith Delatorre of Hamburg and Matt Rosien of Ogdensburg cosplay.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jeff and Kate Holick of Parsippany dress in costume.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Alicia Bennett of Blairstown dresses in a black and yellow costume.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
