Glen Meadow Middle School musical concludes tonight

Students at Glen Meadow Middle School in Vernon will present their spring musical, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out.

The musical has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton.

Tickets are $10 for adults and students age 6 and older and $5 for children ages 5 and younger. They will be available at the door.

Glen Meadow Middle School is at 7 Sammis Road, Vernon.