Glen Meadow Middle School to repair bridge, balcony

The Vernon Township School District Board of Education on July 21 awarded the repair of the Glen Meadow Middle School bridge and balcony to a South Amboy contractor for about $549,000.

Tri-Plex Industries was the only bidder on the project, which was originally budgeted for 500,000. The bid price was $499,000 with a $50,000 contingency allowance.

It was passed unanimously. School board members Justin Annunziata and Adina Leuthner were absent.

School board member Jennifer Pellet asked why there was only one bidder.

Business Administrator Patricia Radcliffe-Lee said the district’s architect, EI Associates, sent the announcement to contractors they thought might be interested and the bid was published.

She said some contractors attended the pre-bid conference, but she said the repair is a difficult project.

“I’d like to see more than one,” Pellet said.