Gottheimer starts run for governor

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, announced his candidacy for governor surrounded by his wife and children and hundreds of supporters, elected officials and community leaders.

He vowed to tackle rising costs, make life more affordable and restore economic growth while protecting shared values Friday, Nov. 15 at the Runway Diner in South Hackensack

“I’m Josh Gottheimer, and I am running to be the lower-taxes, lower-costs governor,” said Gottheimer, who was re-elected to his fifth term in Congress on Nov. 5.

“Life in Jersey has become too damn expensive,” he said. “Today, I’m launching my campaign for governor to cut your taxes and costs and to make Jersey affordable again. As governor, I will lower costs and help you and your family get ahead. And I’ll do it while protecting the values we believe in as Democrats.

“We believe in giving people a hand up when they need it, and fighting Donald Trump when we need to, or anyone else who messes with us,” he added.

“I understand business. I understand the public sector. And I am ready to lead this state.”

Other Democrats running for governor are Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, former state Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Sean Spiller, president of the New Jersey Education Association.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11, also is expected to join the race.

Among the Republican candidates are Jack Ciattarelli, a former Assemblyman who won 48 percent of the vote in his 2021 loss to Gov. Phil Murphy; state Sen. John Bramnick, R-21; and conservative talk-show host Bill Spadea.

CORRECTION: Rep. Josh Gottheimer’s daughter Ellie was incorrectly identified in an earlier version of this article.