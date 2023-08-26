Grieco named Senior of the Year

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, presented a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol to Sussex County’s Senior of the Year, Annete Grieco, during Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair.

Grieco of Hopatcong was honored for her life of service to the community, to the Hopatcong Senior Center and to those in need.

A Sussex County resident for 40 years, she helps families who are recovering from difficult times and has raised money and delivered food to a local family whose mother was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease.

She also has organized countless fundraisers and events, including the Harvest Festival, Family Festival and Square Dancing in the Park.

Grieco is a prized member of the Hopatcong Seniors, the Golden Lunch Bunch at the Hopatcong Senior Center, where she leads an exercise group, and the Hopatcong Woman’s Club.

She also travels to the Sparta Community Food Pantry every week to collect food and non-perishable items for those in need.

“There is no greater responsibility than that we owe to those who have given so much to us, Gottheimer said.

”Sussex County seniors and volunteers make invaluable contributions to our North Jersey community, and I’m proud to be able to celebrate and honor Annete Grieco in particular. Through her leadership, service, dedication and kindness, Annette Grieco exemplifies Sussex County at its finest.”