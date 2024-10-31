Halloween superfans: Culture catching up

Mak Ralston, a Halloween fanatic known as Haunt Former on YouTube, who posts Halloween videos year-round, has noticed the shift.
“There used to be a kind of a calendar as to when I would expect things to come out in stores,” he said, noting that orange and black and witches and skeletons used to roll in at the start of September, maybe mid-August.
“This year, I saw some stuff in stores for Halloween in June, early July,” he said. “It’s never been earlier.
“Some average people who aren’t as invested don’t realize that for people who are really committed to both Halloween and the horror culture, they’re in it to win it like all year,” Ralston said.“I can post a video about a horror movie or about a Halloween mask that’s coming out in October in February, and people eat it up.”
Nate Rambaud, known as That Guy Nate on YouTube, started his channel by posting videos of abandoned stores such as Toys R Us, a niche interest on the video-sharing platform.
Now with more than 440,000 subscribers, his bread and butter is a more spooky niche. He posts videos touring Spirit Halloween locations, which often occupy abandoned stores.
Rambaud has been to more than 300 Spirit Halloween locations in all 50 states.
“Halloween is so easy to attach to. It doesn’t require anybody else whatsoever,” he said.
Christmas “kind of requires other people, your family.”
“You’re out buying stuff for people. And then kids sit around and wait for Christmas - that’s really all they can do for Christmas,” he said. “But Halloween - anyone can associate with Halloween and you can do it any time all the time.”
Why are so many people so wild about Halloween?
Perhaps it all has to do with a fundamental part of the holiday: children.
Jacob Humphrey, an artist in Texas, was out painting his fence recently when a girl walked by. She told him his house always has the best decorations.
“I didn’t realize kids memorize that. And that’s really kind of a badge of honor,” he said. ”Also, like, great, now I have no choice, I’m going to make sure I do a great job.”
Ralston recalled that growing up, he was the kid who carried around a skeleton instead of a teddy bear.
And Rambaud, whose videos showcase Halloween animatronics worth hundreds of dollars, remembers a simpler time from his childhood that helped spark his love for Halloween.
“My dad used to make what he would call a spook tunnel. He would take cardboard boxes, like refrigerator boxes, and he put them all together and made a maze that we had to crawl through,” he said. ”That was our little haunted house.”
To Humphrey, the holiday’s appeal can be summarized this way: “Halloween is an extrovert day for introverts,” he said. “Why wouldn’t you want to celebrate that?”