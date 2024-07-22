Harvest Home dinner is today

The Beemerville Presbyterian Church’s Harvest Home dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

The first mention of the traditional Harvest Home Dinner was in the church’s Session minutes in 1900. The first photograph is from 1907.

Originally held on the lawn of the tiny hamlet’s church, the Harvest Home Dinner now is held in the Beemerville Firehouse, 227 Route 519, Wantage.

The dinner is served family-style, all you can eat, with a cornucopia of local harvested foods, including corn on the cob, cucumbers and vine-ripe tomatoes. Potatoes, cabbage and onions are from Pine Island, N.Y., the black dirt country.

Dinner rolls from Holland American Bakery along with maple baked ham, the Beemerville church’s famous secret recipe coleslaw and dessert are on the menu.

Continuing the church’s long-standing traditions, the Fancy Table will sell homemade food and craft items to benefit the church. All proceeds from the dinner go to the Beemerville church’s community outreach.

Doors open at 5 p.m. The dinner is served until 7 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $9 for children. They are on sale at Space Farms or from any member of the congregation.

For information, call the Beemerville church at 973-875-6760.