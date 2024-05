The Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority will hold a household hazardous waste collection from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the solid waste facility, 34 Route 94, Lafayette.

Free for county residents. No schools, towns or businesses.

Limit is 100 pounds of dry waste or 10 gallons of liquid waste.

Rain or shine. Registration is not required.

For information, call (973) 579-6998 or go online to scmua.org