Heaven Hill Farm announces annual Easter Egg Festival

Heaven Hill Farm will host its annual Easter Egg Festival on March 28–29, April 3–4 and April 11–12 at its Route 94 location in Vernon.

The festival will feature visits with Hopper the Easter Bunny and a new Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt for children ages 12 and younger. The scavenger hunt will run daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with participants collecting colored eggs and turning them in for a prize. Additional activities include hayrides, carnival rides, pony rides, pedal cars and farm animal visits.

An Easter Bonnet Contest is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, beginning at 12:30 p.m., with prize categories for adults and children. The farm’s country store will also be open, offering baked goods, cider donuts, Easter flowers and wine.