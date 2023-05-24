Heirloom tomato sale is this weekend at fairgrounds

Susan and Richard Sisti of Catalpa Ridge Farm in Wantage will hold their 21st annual Heirloom Tomato Transplant Sale on Memorial Day weekend.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at the Sussex Farmers Market at the county fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

There are more than 80 varieties of heirloom tomatoes as well as some heritage tomatoes, the most famous of which is the Ramapo Tomato. This variety was known as the “true Jersey tomato” 30 years ago and has not been commercially available for years.

Richard Sisti will offer the Moreton variety, a favorite Jersey tomato often referred to as the “4th of July” tomato, as well as Rutgers and Scarlet Sunrise Grape, all reintroduced varieties from Rutgers.

Classic heirlooms, such as Pink and Yellow Brandywine, Rutgers and Black Krim, and some very unusual varieties, such as Pineapple, Black, Red Peach, Schimigg’s Striped Hollow, White Potato Leaf, Mortgage Lifter and others, will be available for purchase.

They will also have a selection of vegetable transplants, such as hot and sweet peppers, eggplant, onion, squash and cucumbers.

The transplants will be offered in 3-inch and 4 1/2-inch pots. The vegetable transplants have four plants per pack.

For information, send email to jerseygrown@gmail.com or call 973-970-3276 (FARM).