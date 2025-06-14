Hernandez at top of her class at VTHS

Noelle Hernandez has been named valedictorian of the Vernon Township High School Class of 2025.

She earned the title with her strong weighted grade point average along with her Advanced Placement (AP) and honors courses. Her coursework included calculus, chemistry, statistics, English and AP U.S. history.

Throughout high school, Hernandez was very involved in the marching band, playing the clarinet all four years.

She plans to try out for the marching band at Purdue University, which she will attend this fall. She expects to major in cybersecurity.

While she is still exploring possible career paths, she hopes to work in the government.

In addition to music, Hernandez also participated in high school academic decathlon and mock trial, both during and after school.

Balancing academics and extracurriculars wasn’t difficult because she dedicated enough time to each. “I just found a way to make it work.”

She credits her encouraging parents with motivating her to strive for academic excellence.

In her speech at the June 19 graduation, she aims to convey the message of “being a leader, not a follower.”

That advice came from her parents and has influenced her time in high school.

Highlights of Hernandez’s senior year include the prom and the senior trip to Hersheypark in Pennsylvania.

Reflecting on her entire high school experience, she said she will remember the band winning a state championship during her junior year and the silver medal in math that she received in the regional academic decathlon competition this year.

Outside the classroom, she stays busy pursuing her passions. “I like to write, I like to program on my own time ... and I practice my instrument.”