High Point hires new business administrator for 2022-23

The High Point Regional High School Board of Education on April 26 unanimously appointed its new Business Administrator and Board Secretary.

The position was awarded to James Minkewicz for the 2022-23 school year at an annual salary of $141,000. He has already received county approval.

Hew as voted by a 7-0-1 majority with Board of Education member Jill Ireland abstaining because she is friends of the family.

The Board of Education had previously appointed Minkewicz as business administrator from June 10-30 at a prorated salary of $140,000, bringing him to the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Minkewicz will replace business administrator and board secretary Tina Palacek, whose resignation was unanimously accepted by the school board. Her resignation is effective May 12.

To fill the gap, the school board approved William Szabo as interim business administrator, to serve from March 15 until about June 10 at the rate of $110 per hour. His work week is capped at 24 hours.

The school board in March also approved Minkewicz to serve as an assistant business administrator, to serve from March 22 to June 1 at a pay rate of $80 per hour. That week is capped at 12 per week.