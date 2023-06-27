x
High Point Regional High School graduation photos

Sussex /
| 27 Jun 2023 | 06:02
    Members of the High Point Regional High School Class of 2023 throw their caps in the air at graduation. (Photo courtesy of Island Photography)
    Valedictorian Rachel Damstra (Photo courtesy of Island Photography)
    Salutatorian Khushi Suri (Photo courtesy of Island Photography)
    Kaitlyn Poust, Student Council president (Photo courtesy of Island Photography)
    Mia Grisaffi, class president (Photo courtesy of Island Photography)
