High Point students Fill the Bus

High Point Regional High School students collected 5,103 pounds of food for the Fill the Bus Champions for Charity campaign.

For more than a decade, the school has partnered with the Sussex County Division of Social Services on the project. It is coordinated by a student committee.

Joan Bruseo, director of the Division of Social Services, said, “I want to thank the students, staff and administration of High Point High School for their outstanding food donation! High Point has been a long supporter of our food pantry, and each year their donation is very impressive.

“The food pantry is extremely busy, so this large donation came at the perfect time.”

Champions for Charity was started in 2009 by then-Freeholder Jeff Parrott, who now is the Sussex County Clerk. By enlisting the assistance of local schools, the Sussex County Food Pantry was able to continue serving the community. It serves about 20,140 people annually.