Highland Lakes turns red, white and blue

“Praise God, what a beautiful day,” said James Opfer, master of ceremonies at the annual Memorial Day ceremony sponsored by the Highland Lakes Senior Club.

Amid blue skies and sunshine, Michael Rojas, pastor of Christ Community Church in Highland Lakes; Opfer; and Senior Club president Joyce Healy spoke of the resilience and values of our country.

“We can live as free people because of those who fought for that freedom,” Opfer said.

He also mentioned the growing number of women in the military.

Rojas reminded the audience of about 50 people that we live under God’s hand of benevolence, achieving national treasures, such as freedom, liberty and justice.

“America has never been perfect and has admitted when the country was wrong by instituting the Bill of Rights and the Emancipation Proclamation to correct the wrongs of the country,” he said.

The ceremony continued with the raising of the American flag at noon, the call to colors, and the recognition of veterans from the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines.

An all-American lunch followed in the Lake Room of the Highland Lakes Clubhouse.