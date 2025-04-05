History teacher, student winners honored

Natalie Takacs, a teacher at Ogdensburg School, was chosen as the 2025 Outstanding Teacher of American History by the Chinkchewunska Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was honored at the chapter’s annual education reception along with local student essay contest winners. The event was at the Elias Van Bunschooten House in Wantage.

Students in grades 5-8 from five local schools submitted essays in which they imagined that they were participating in North Carolina tea parties in the 1770s.