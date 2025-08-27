Holstein served with protective order

Barbara Holstein, former vice chairwoman of the Sussex County Republican Committee, was served with a temporary protective order last week in a case brought by Danielle Labarbera, wife of the committee chairman, Joseph Labarbera.

Danielle Labarbera alleges that Sussex County Commissioner Bill Hayden, Sussex Borough Mayor Robert Holowach, Holstein and another person violated the Violence Assistance and Survivor Protection ACT (VASPA).

On Aug. 15, she, Hayden and Holowach appeared before Superior Court Judge Thomas Critchley as she sought final protective orders against the two.

Danielle Labarbera says Hayden and Holowach, also Republicans, took to social media last month to amplify past domestic challenges between her and her husband to distract from Hayden’s recent indictment on a tax fraud charge and to damage Joseph Labarbera’s role in the county GOP.

In court, she acknowledged that she had requested an order of protection against her husband in 2020.

Hayden and Holowach said their comments were directed toward Joseph Labarbera out of concern for both the party and his wife.

To boost their defense, Holowach provided Critchley with copies of what he said were text messages between Danielle Labarbera and Holstein related to alleged domestic violence.

Critchley said he would not enter the texts into the court record because, even if authentic, the conversation was not meant for public view.

Days later, Holstein was served with a temporary protective order barring her from contacting Labarbera and from engaging in any discussions related to the Labarberas’ marriage.

“The date, content and history of those text messages being made public to prove (Holowach’s) innocence speaks for itself,” Holstein said. “I had never spoken of, written of or told anyone about those texts other than a confidant who was also working with Joe.”

Critchley is expected to decide whether to make the temporary orders of protection permanent Sept. 22.