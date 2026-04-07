Judge slashes Wantage hangar zoning fines; township appeals

A superior court judge last month significantly reduced fines previously imposed in Wantage Joint Municipal Court upon the company that owns hangars adjacent to Sussex Airport.

When Pigs Fly, owned by William Gennaro, had pleaded guilty in Wantage Joint Municipal Court to two zoning violations due to renting space to non-aeronautical clients in the hangars located adjacent to the airport. Superior Court Judge Michael Gaus upheld those guilty pleas but reduced fines of $248,000 ($124,000 for each violation) to just $500 ($250 per violation) plus a total of $66 in court costs.

“Ordered that on Summons-Complaint 7499-1924, based on defendant’s plea of guilty, defendant is found guilty of violation of the zoning code and site plan approval,” reads a portion of the March 20 decision by Gaus. “This court vacates the $124,000 fine imposed by Wantage Joint Municipal Court and independently imposes the following fine; a $250 fine, and $33 costs.”

The language is identical for Summons-Complaint 7573-1924.

In addition to the fine reduction, the judge ordered that When Pigs Fly “is hereby and immediately relieved of the payment plan obligation to pay $1,500 per month towards the vacated fines” and that any amount paid in excess of the fines and costs imposed are to be refunded no later than June 1, 2026, provided that neither party elects to appeal.

“The judge’s ruling shows how Wantage Township is dedicated against my client,” said When Pigs Fly attorney George Daggett. “These hangars are right next to the airport and the [Federal Aviation Administration] has a policy to do exactly what my client is doing and Wantage refuses to recognize that.”

Wantage Administrator Michael Restel would not comment on the matter other than to say the township is appealing Judge Gaus’ ruling.

Federal Aviation Administration policy allows hangars on airport property to be used for non-aeronautical purposes if they cannot be filled by aeronautical clients. Since the hangars owned by When Pig Fly are not on airport property, the company is in violation. As such, When Pigs Fly sought a use variance from Wantage Land Use Board last year but was denied in a Sept. 23 decision.

When Pigs Fly is appealing that decision.