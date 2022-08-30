Kennel clubs to host dog multiple dog shows

The Newton Kennel Club, along with the Kennel Club of Northern New Jersey, the Sussex Hills Kennel Club and Schooley’s Mountain Kennel Club, are holding five dog shows in four days this upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Additional information about the kennel clubs can be found at infodog.com (go to Show Information, then search by state, select NJ and find shows listed for Augusta).

A spokesperson for the Newton Kennel Club said, “This is a great way for people to see the different breeds and possible learn a little more about them. As someone who is not a breeder, I have been able to find breeders of my dogs through attending different dog shows.”

Each of the shows will take place at the Sussex County Fairgrounds at 37 Plains Road in August, NJ. Admission and parking are free.