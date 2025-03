A workshop on indoor kite flying and kite building will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 1 in the Byram Lakes School cafe, 12 Mansfield Drive, Byram.

No fee to attend, observe and fly kites indoors.

No age limit for the kite building workshop.

Kite kits cost $6 and flying line is included.

The kites may be flown indoors or outdoors.

The event is organized by the South Jersey Kite Flyers.

Experienced indoor kite flyers will teach attendees how to fly kites indoors.