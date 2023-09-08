Lawmakers back decision on bear hunt

State Sen. Steven Oroho and Assemblymen Parker Space and Hal Wirths, all R-24, commended the New Jersey Fish and Game Council’s decision to allow bear hunting until at least 2028.

The council’s decision to extend the bear hunt needs to be approved by state Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette.

“Hunting is an important part of the comprehensive set of practices that the state employs to manage the black bear population and minimize danger to people and property,” Oroho said.

“Since bear hunting was reinstated last year, we have seen a dramatic reduction in bear activity and encounters. Clearly, this is the correct policy and I hope the Murphy Administration will continue to follow the data and allow the wildlife conservation experts to guide New Jersey’s bear management policies.”

Since the bear hunt was reinstated, DEP data shows a 32 percent drop in bear activity, including sightings and encounters, through Aug. 21 this year compared with the same period a year earlier.

“Bears have no natural predators, and without hunting, the number of bears could continue to multiply unchecked,” Space said. “This was the right call by the Fish and Game Council - they took this issue seriously, studied the data and made the right decision.”

New Jersey is the nation’s most densely populated state, and with an estimated 5,000 bears, the state also boasts the densest black bear population.

Black bears will wander in search of food, and increasing numbers are forcing them to search closer to homes, leading to more contact with people.

“When hunting was banned, we saw a significant rise in bear sightings, property damage, crop damage, animal/human interactions, and even cases of pets being hurt or killed,” Wirths said.

“The wildlife scientists know best in these matters and I trust they will be instrumental in designing a sustainable bear management policy for the foreseeable future.”