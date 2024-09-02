Legislators honor Poggi

State Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, R-24, recently visited the Sussex-Wantage Historical Society Museum in Sussex Borough to honor the society’s president, Mario Poggi for his work in founding and operating the new museum.

“The Sussex-Wantage Historical Society Museum meticulously showcases the vibrant history of Sussex County and has been a labor of love for Mario Poggi,” said Inganamort. “His dedication and passion have played a crucial role in making this cultural landmark a reality.”

Poggi was presented with a citation from the District 24 legislators: state Sen. Parker Space, Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, and Inganamort.

Poggi, who also is a Sussex Borough councilman, founded the Sussex-Wantage Historical Society in March 2015.

He said the society not only enriches Sussex Borough by preserving local history but also serves as an educational resource for local students and future generations.

“Having lived in Wantage Township and currently in Sussex Borough, I thought that an area with such a rich history should have representation in the county along with the other historic societies,” said Poggi. “We live in a wonderful area where history abounds. Let’s keep preserving history and moving history forward together.”

Among Poggi’s goals for the society are to reassemble the T.J. Dunn fountain base that previously sat on Walling Avenue for public display in T.J. Dunn Community Park.

The museum is at the Sussex Borough Community & Cultural Center, 37 Main St. It is open from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays, weather permitting.

For information about the museum, call (973) 864-7852 or go online to sussex-wantagehistoricalsociety.org