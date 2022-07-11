Less Talk, More Walks pet supply drive happening now

The Less Talk, More Walks pet supply drive is currently on. Initiated by Sussex Rural Electric Cooperative (SREC), in collaboration with iHeart radio stations WSUS and WNNJ and Father John’s Animal House, the drive kicked off on June 17 and continues through July 28.

SREC has always had a concern for community and has actively participated in community and charitable events over the years. Before the pandemic, SREC asked its cooperative members to donate pet food and supplies. That campaign netted 330 pounds of pet food and other items like pet toys, office supplies and cleaning products.

The 2022 collection is open to all towns and residents. Father John’s is the main beneficiary, but will share their excess with other shelters, as well as local food pantries.

With recent unemployment, financial and inflation difficulties, many families have had to surrender their family pets to the shelter.

“At Father John’s there has been a 70% rise in animal surrenders,” said Steve Sokolowski, an employee of SREC.

According to Claudia Raffal, also with SREC, the guiding principle of this drive is concern for the animals and for the community. Raffal bids a grateful thanks to iHeart radio, Amy’s Animals and Franklin-Sussex Auto Mall (315 Route 23, Sussex), which is serving as the drive’s drop-off point.