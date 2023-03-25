Libraries offer Makers Day programs, crafts today

The Sussex County Library System invites hands-on hobbyists of all ages to help celebrate the ninth annual New Jersey Makers Day on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25.

From sewing instruction at the Main Library in Newton to the Egg Drop Challenge at Franklin and a lesson in charcuterie at Louise Childs, every branch is offering programs and crafts with hands-on opportunities to experience new skills.

There will be a S.T.E.M. challenge at Sussex-Wantage, decorative string art at Dennis, weaving at Dorothy Henry and more, including take-and-make crafts at all locations while supplies last.

Some programs require registration.

For a complete schedule, go online to the Events Calendar at sussexcountylibrary.org or stop by your local branch.

New Jersey Makers Day connects individuals with libraries, schools, businesses and independent maker spaces that support making, tinkering, crafting, manufacturing and STEM-based learning. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.