Libraries offer programs on eclipse

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) invites residents to participate in a series of educational programs leading to the solar eclipse Monday, April 8.

Each branch has scheduled a Solar Eclipse Fair, where attendees may explore projects created by young patrons and participate in hands-on activities.

Additionally, SCLS has received 2,000 pairs of eclipse glasses provided by the Space Science Institute, through its Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries (SEAL) program, with funding from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. These glasses will be distributed to preregistered community members (four pairs per family, while supplies last; prior registration required).

Children may craft an eclipse viewer using Lab Snacks boxes, donated by Thorlabs.

The Dennis Library in Newton will feature a special presentation by one of Thorlabs’ engineers.

On the day of the eclipse, children and teens may participate in a Solar Eclipse GLOBE Observer program at the Dorothy Henry Branch in Vernon or the E. Louise Childs Branch in Stanhope. Participants will assume the role of citizen scientists, recording cloud cover and temperature readings, which will be uploaded and analyzed by scientists through a NASA program.

”Collaborating with NASA has provided us with another tool to help reinforce STEM skills,” said Deb Fagnan, youth services coordinator. “These skills better prepare our children for school and future careers in science, technology, engineering and math in a fun and enjoyable way.”

Solar Eclipse Fairs

• Thursday, April 4: 6 p.m. at Franklin Branch, 103 Main St.

• Friday, April 5: 3:30 p.m. at Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Frankford.

• Saturday, April 6: 11 a.m. at E. Louise Childs Branch, 21 Stanhope Sparta Road, Stanhope, and Dennis Branch, 101 Main St., Newton; noon at Dorothy Henry Branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon, and 2 p.m. at Sussex-Wantage Branch, 69 County Route 639, Wantage.

Making eclipse viewers

• Wednesday, April 3: 4 p.m. at Main Library and 4:30 p.m. at Sussex-Wantage Branch.

• Saturday, April 6: 10 a.m. at E. Louise Childs Branch and 10:30 a.m. at Dennis Branch.

For information and to register for events, go online to Sussexcountylibrary.org/events or contact your local SCLS branch.

All programs and events are free and open to the public.