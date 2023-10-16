Library branch closes for repairs

The Dorothy Henry branch of the Sussex County Library System (SCLS) in Vernon was to close Monday, Oct. 16 while its heating, air conditioning and ventilation system is replaced.

The branch is expected to reopen Monday, Oct. 30.

Book drops located at the branch will remain open during construction and will be emptied daily.

Borrowers with outstanding hold requests will be contacted to arrange an alternate pick-up location or to extend their holds until the branch reopens.

Community members are encouraged to use the services and resources available at one of the five nearby SCLS branches, including the Sussex-Wantage branch, 69 County Route 639, Wantage, and the Franklin branch, 103 Main St.

Library cardholders may access the SCLS’s extensive digital collection, including eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more through the library’s website and digital platforms.

For information, contact the main library in Frankford at 973-948-3660 or sussexref@sussexcountylibrary.org