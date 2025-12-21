x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Library hosts holiday train show

Wantage. The Sussex-Wantage branch library hosted a holiday train show on Saturday.

Newton /
| 21 Dec 2025 | 03:03
    <b>Coyote and his father, Mike, Moeller of Lake Hopatcong look at a train display.</b>
    Coyote and his father, Mike, Moeller of Lake Hopatcong look at a train display. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Chad Special, left, and Dean Chamberlain of Stockholm stand behind a train display.</b>
    Chad Special, left, and Dean Chamberlain of Stockholm stand behind a train display. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Candace Special of Wantage sits behind a Lionel train display.</b>
    Candace Special of Wantage sits behind a Lionel train display. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Cameron, Elizabeth, Cohen amd Megan Lukas from Newton pose by a rain display.</b>
    Cameron, Elizabeth, Cohen amd Megan Lukas from Newton pose by a rain display. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)