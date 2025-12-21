Home
Library hosts holiday train show
Wantage. The Sussex-Wantage branch library hosted a holiday train show on Saturday.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 21 Dec 2025 | 03:03
Coyote and his father, Mike, Moeller of Lake Hopatcong look at a train display.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Chad Special, left, and Dean Chamberlain of Stockholm stand behind a train display.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Candace Special of Wantage sits behind a Lionel train display.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Cameron, Elizabeth, Cohen amd Megan Lukas from Newton pose by a rain display.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Tags
1
Chad Special
2
Dean Chamberlain
3
holiday train show
4
Lake Hopatcong
5
maria kovic
6
Megan Lukas
7
Newton
8
Stockholm
9
Sussex-Wantage
RELATED NEWS
Speed skaters Christopher McMullen, Avery Richardson, Kristina Pkhrikyan and Thomas Edward Hodnett compete in the Special Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm
. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Special Olympians compete in Winter Games
Skylands Stadium hosted its annual holiday light show on Saturday.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Skylands Stadium hosts light show
