The Chinkchewunska Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently elected new executive officers to lead the chapter for the next three years: Regent Kathy Cook, Vice Regent Bonnie Matthews, Chaplain Elizabeth Manzi, Recording Secretary Valerie Seufert, Corresponding Secretary Lisaann Permunian, Registrar Janet Woudenberg, Treasure Laura Franek, Assistant Treasurer Kate Gumpy, Historian Jennifer Brylinski, Librarian Kathy Weakland, and Curator Ashley Ziccardi.

The DAR has been actively promoting historic preservation, patriotism and education in Sussex County since 1902. The Chinkchewunska Chapter owns and operates the Elias Van Bunschooten Museum, located at 1097 Route 23 north in Wantage. The chapter is hosting its annual Christmas in July Open House with free tours of the museum, reenactors, vendors, crafters and their popular Attic Treasures and more from July 15 to 17, 2022.

The museum is open May through October on the second and forth Sundays of each month, from 1 to 4 p.m.