Local teens excel, dazzle at dance competition

Dance Expression Dance Arts (DEDA), located on Route 94 in Hamburg, performed for Beyond the Stars Dance Competition in Flanders, NJ, which ran from April 29 through May 1.

The DEDA dance company and team dancers won a variety of awards and recognitions, including the first place Diamond Award for their production of Guys and Dolls in the 13- to 15-year age group, which also received a People’s Choice Award. A rendition of a number called “All Human Beings,” dedicated to the struggles of the Ukrainian people, and also performed by the 13- to 15-year age group, won the “Ultimate Choreography Award,” as well as a Diamond Award, thanks in part to the choreography of Ellen Decker.

Aria Dalio of Sparta received a Platinum Award and the top score for the teen 13 to 15 “Rising Star Intermediate Solos” category for the jazz solo “Please, Please, Please.”

Ciara Brock of Vernon and Rylee Covert of Wantage won a Diamond Award, placed third overall for the Advanced Teen Duet Trios category, and a “Beautiful Epaulement” special recognition for their ballet duet “Voice of Spring.”

Erin King of Vernon won a Diamond Award and a Showmanship Award for the tap solo “Steam Heat.”

A complete list of awards can be found at danceexpression.com/parents.